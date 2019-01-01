New Suit - Patent

Apple filed a patent infringement lawsuit against medical device company Masimo Corp. and Sound United on Thursday in Delaware District Court over the recently released Masimo W1 smartwatch. The suit, brought by Potter Anderson & Corroon, alleges that shortly after Masimo's stream of patent licensing revenue from Medtronic began to expire in 2019, the company pivoted to consumer wearables and copied the Apple Watch while simultaneously filing meritless lawsuits against Apple for patent infringement. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01378, Apple Inc. v. Masimo Corp. et al.