Who Got The Work

M. Scott Stevens, Katherine G. Rubschlager and Philip Ducker of Alston & Bird have entered appearances for AliveCor, a manufacturer of personal medical devices, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 2 in California Northern District Court by Kirkland & Ellis on behalf of Apple, asserts four patents related to the the Apple Watch and watchOS atrial fibrillation capturing technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:22-cv-07608, Apple Inc. v. Alivecor, Inc.