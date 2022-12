New Suit - Patent

Kirkland & Ellis filed a patent infringement lawsuit on behalf of Apple against personal medical device manufacturer AliveCor in California Northern District Court on Friday. The court action asserts four patents for health monitoring technology. Apple contends AliveCor's portable electrocardiogram technology relies on health insights provided by the Apple Watch. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-07608, Apple Inc. v. Alivecor, Inc.