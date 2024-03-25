Apple in Hot Seat: Crop of Class Actions Piggyback on Feds A...

News From Law.com

The Department of Justice's much-anticipated antitrust suit, accusing Apple of obstructing competitors from accessing the iPhone's software and hardware features, is not the only antitrust action targeting the tech giant. Two class actions filed against Apple in the Northern District of California, and one in the District of New Jersey, mirror the Department of Justice's claims that the company hinders other software developers' efforts to create products for iPhone users.

