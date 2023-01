News From Law.com

Apple General Counsel Kate Adams received $27.1 million in total compensation in the fiscal year that ended in September, up almost $200,000 from a year earlier, according to the company's proxy statement filed late Thursday. Adams received a salary of $1 million (the same as it's been since 2019), plus $22.1 million in stock awards and $4 million in non-equity compensation.

Technology

January 13, 2023, 12:00 PM