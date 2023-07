Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Davis Wright Tremaine on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Acuris Inc. and its subsidiaries Ion Trading Inc. and Mergermarket Ltd. to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Nichols Law on behalf of the former global head content editor, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to age-, gender- and disability-based employment discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-03372, Appin v. Mergermarket (U.S.) Ltd. et al.

Business Services

July 06, 2023, 4:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Ricky L Appin

defendants

Acuris, Inc.

Ion Trading, Inc.

Mergermarket (U.S.) Ltd.

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination