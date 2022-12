News From Law.com

A Connecticut appellate court concluded that a habeas court judge did not provide a petitioner with notice or an opportunity to be heard prior to denying a motion to dismiss the petition, and reversed the case for further proceedings. The petitioner, Angel Villafane, was represented by attorney Cheryl A. Juniewic of Cheryl A. Juniewic Law Offices. Juniewic did not respond to a request to comment. In Villafane's amended petition, he was self-represented.

Connecticut

December 14, 2022, 2:23 PM