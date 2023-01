News From Law.com

A Spalding County attorney has succeeded at getting evidence obtained against her client suppressed after the Georgia Court of Appeals determined deputies utilized an invalid search warrant containing an improper no-knock provision. The intermediate appellate court ruled an occupant's discovery of officers' presence outside a property intended to be "searched for drugs" doesn't excuse law enforcement from a notice requirement when executing a search warrant.

Georgia

January 05, 2023, 12:54 PM