A three-judge Superior Court panel determined Wednesday that a trial court had improperly terminated plaintiff Rodshon Myers' civil case due to inactivity, in part because misbehavior from Myers' then-lawyer prevented him from fighting the dismissal. The panel ruled that, in addition improperly applying procedural rules, the trial court wrongly suggested the plaintiff should have taken steps to guard against his attorney's misconduct.

Pennsylvania

January 26, 2023, 12:08 PM