News From Law.com

A pair of appellate lawyers involved in the first case before the reconstituted New York Court of Appeals on Wednesday said there are indeed challenges associated with appearing before a panel of even-numbered jurists. With six judges, one lawyer said, "You have to be a little more diligent in your arguments, to try to convince somebody who you might think is sitting on the fence."

New York

September 07, 2022, 6:29 PM