Appellate Lawyer Daniel Bromberg Confirmed to Sixth District...

Daniel Bromberg, a veteran appellate litigator who helped defend many of California's COVID-19 policies as a lawyer to the governor, was confirmed to the Sixth District Court of Appeal on Friday. The Commission on Judicial Appointments, comprising Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Administrative Presiding Justice Mary Greenwood approved Bromberg's nomination unanimously after colleagues showered the Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman partner with praise.

California

January 13, 2023, 2:46 PM