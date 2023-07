News From Law.com

On Thursday, a three-judge Commonwealth Court panel rejected arguments that limits on damages collected against state agencies were unconstitutional. The ruling upholds a trial judge's order molding a $7 million stipulated verdict against Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority to $250,000—the most money a single plaintiff can collect against a state agency under the cap.

July 06, 2023, 6:03 PM

