A New York appeals court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by 29 nonjudicial court employees who had challenged their employers' denial of religious exemptions from a mandatory pandemic-related vaccination program in 2021. Third Department Justice Michael Lynch's opinion gave weight to a court official's affidavit that explained the process for evaluating exemption requests and explaining each denial.

February 08, 2024, 2:47 PM

