News From Law.com

An intermediate state appellate judge in Manhattan has been named to serve as co-chair of the New York State Judicial Committee on Women, the court system said Tuesday. In announcing Appellate Division, First Department Justice Llinét Rosado for the role, which takes effect immediately, and coincides with Women's History Month, Chief Judge Rowan Wilson said Rosado joins "trailblazing" retired Judge Betty Weinberg Ellerin, senior counsel at Alston & Bird.

March 12, 2024, 4:41 PM

nature of claim: /