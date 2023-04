News From Law.com

In an unpublished opinion, the New Jersey Appellate Division consolidated two back-to-back appeals arising from a 2013 complaint filed by Allstate against a group of medical defendants which alleged a number of violations of the Insurance Fraud Prevention Act—one of which addressed a firm's motion to be relieved as counsel in the case.

April 19, 2023, 3:41 PM

