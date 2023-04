News From Law.com

In an unpublished decision, the New Jersey Appellate Division reversed a trial court order granting summary judgment to a landlord in a more than $500,000 claim over unpaid commercial rent on a Hoboken property by a business "devastated" by the mandatory closure and subsequent restrictions placed on it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real Estate

April 10, 2023, 2:23 PM

nature of claim: /