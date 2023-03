News From Law.com

In an unpublished opinion, the New Jersey Appellate Division reversed a denial of summary judgment to attorney Neal E. Weisner and his law firm, holding that litigation privilege protected his communications with an assistant state attorney and that the motion judge erred by misapplying the hearsay exception to emails exchanged between the two attorneys.

Cybersecurity

March 30, 2023, 12:47 PM

