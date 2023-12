News From Law.com

In a tax sale foreclosure appeal, the New Jersey Appellate Division concluded that the Chancery Division did not err in dismissing a plaintiff's suit in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in "Tyler v. Hennepin County," which declared a taxing authority's confiscation of a property owner's equity a violation of the Fifth Amendment Takings Clause.

Real Estate

December 07, 2023, 5:41 PM

nature of claim: /