A Connecticut Appellate Court reversed the decision of the Compensation Review Board, which determined a police officer of the Bridgeport Police Department hired in 1983 was not entitled to benefits under the Heart and Hypertension Act of 1996 because he was promoted to chief of police in 2010, which constituted a new hire date.

Insurance

April 10, 2023, 2:46 PM

