The Connecticut Appellate Court clarified that when an appellate stay is in effect, a foreclosure sale cannot occur. The defendant, Stephanie Henry, claimed on appeal that the trial court's approval of the foreclosure sale violated the automatic appellate stay arising out of her motion to open and extend the sale date, and the court's reliance on Practice Book ยง61-11(h) was improper, the decision said.

Connecticut

December 12, 2023, 4:50 PM

