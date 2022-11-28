Appellate Court Sides With Widow in Fight Over Late Husbands...

News From Law.com

A fertility clinic should not have used the frozen sperm of a dead man to impregnate his mistress, the Sixth District Court of Appeal ruled Monday. The ruling marked a victory for Katherine "Kathy" Pesic, whose late husband, Silvaco Group Inc. founder and CEO Ivan Pesic, posthumously fathered twins with another woman through in vitro fertilization. The mother, a Silvaco accountant named Joyce Chin, later filed a creditor's claim for $9 million in child support with Kathy Pesic.

November 28, 2022, 9:13 PM