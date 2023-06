News From Law.com

In a special action, the Arizona Court of Appeals accepted special jurisdiction in a case with First Amendment issues and granted relief to a newspaper and two reporters, concluding that a superior court erred by failing to grant summary judgment to The Arizona Star over coverage of an incident where a judge fired a "warning shot" at a former litigant who was dumping trash on the judge's property.

June 02, 2023, 6:06 PM

