A Connecticut Appellate Court found in a cross appeals employment case that under minimum wage regulations, the statute does not provide a private cause of action for a recordkeeping violation because it is directory, not mandatory. In addition, the Appellate Court ruled in favor of the plaintiff's claim that the trial court improperly granted summary judgment for the defendant's good-faith defense. It then remanded the case for further proceedings.

Connecticut

June 05, 2023, 5:46 PM

