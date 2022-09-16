Appellate Court Reverses Over Flawed Jury Instructions in Sl...

News From Law.com

A Connecticut appellate court reversed a jury verdict in a slip-and-fall case, due to the jury possibly being confused by the court's instructions, according to the opinion. Cowdery & Murphy attorney James Healy led the appeal in Luis Ocasio v. Verdura Construction LLC. According to the opinion, Ocasio alleged that he left his apartment to take out his garbage, and attempted to go down the stairs. The stairs had ice and snow on them, and Ocasio alleged he grabbed onto the rail for stability, which moved and gave out, causing him to fall and break his leg.

Connecticut

September 16, 2022, 4:02 PM