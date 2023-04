News From Law.com

In an unpublished opinion, the New Jersey Appellate Division held that although the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021 resolved the conflict between the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination and the Federal Arbitration Act, it does not apply to claims that accrued before passage of the federal law.

April 13, 2023, 4:32 PM

