Appellate Court Affirms $90M Verdict in Hotel Guests Brain I...

News From Law.com

An Orange County appellate court on Tuesday upheld a $90 million award leveled against a Dana Point resort where workers failed to find a guest who had suffered a catastrophic brain injury inside her room. The unanimous three-justice panel rejected arguments by Diamond Resorts Management Inc. that the Orange County trial court made a number of mistakes, including barring the defense from telling the jury that the guest's husband, who had asked the hotel to check on his wife, bore some of the blame for her injury.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 08, 2023, 9:49 AM

nature of claim: /