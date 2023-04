Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Lloyd's to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, for storm damage claims, was filed by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Martin Appell and Mindy Appell. The case is 3:23-cv-00827, Appell et al v. State Farm Lloyds.

Insurance

April 20, 2023, 12:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Martin Appell

Mindy Appell

Plaintiffs

Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys

defendants

State Farm Lloyds

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute