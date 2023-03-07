Appeals Panel Grills SEC Lawyer Over Bitcoin Trust Exchange ...

News From Law.com

D.C. Circuit judges pressed a federal lawyer for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency denied a bitcoin exchange trust rulemaking request in 2022. The dispute stems from Grayscale Investments hope to convert the $26 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund. Regulators denied the effort and this appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, and a handful of amicus briefs authored by some of Washington, D.C.'s biggest law firms followed.

Cryptocurrency

March 07, 2023, 3:01 PM