Appeals Judge Denies Stay For Growing Monetary Judgment in T...

A justice from a midlevel appeals court issued on Wednesday a temporary stay on a portion of a lower court's ruling earlier this month in the civil fraud case against Donald Trump that prohibits him and other defendants in the case from operating businesses in New York. But the justice from the Manhattan-based Appellate Division, First Department declined to grant Trump's attorneys' motion to stay enforcement of the nearly half-billion dollar judgment against the former president, which accrues more than $100,000 in interest each day.

February 28, 2024, 5:14 PM

