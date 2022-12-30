Appeals Court to Weigh Judicial Immunity in Challenge to Nam...

News From Law.com

A group of transgender individuals who sued two judges and a state attorney over an Illinois law preventing them from changing their names due to prior criminal convictions told a federal appeals court Wednesday that the judges aren't immune from the litigation. In a reply brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, the plaintiffs said the judges aren't acting in a judicial capacity as "neutral adjudicators" when they approve or deny name-change petitions, and therefore can be sued.

Illinois

December 30, 2022, 9:17 AM