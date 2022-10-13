Appeals Court Stays Earplug Judges Unprecedented Injunction ...

Breaking News From Law.com

The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday stayed what 3M called an "unprecedented and impermissible" injunction order by a federal judge overseeing 230,000 combat earplug lawsuits in Florida. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers' order prohibited 3M from re-litigating her decisions in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, where its subsidiary, Aearo Technologies, filed for Chapter 11 protection on July 26. Separately, the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday agreed to hear an appeal of the bankruptcy judge's order refusing to halt earplug lawsuits against 3M.

Health Care

October 13, 2022, 7:14 PM