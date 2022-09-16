Appeals Court Skeptical of Race-Based Challenge to High Scho...

News From Law.com

An appeals court panel appeared likely to side with a Virginia public school in a dispute over changes made to its admissions policy that opponents say gives preference to Black and Latino students over Asian students. The case has drawn national attention because of the broader conversation around schools and college boards' use of race in their admissions process, especially as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear challenges to admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

Virginia

September 16, 2022, 12:31 PM