Appeals Court Sides With Pa. Attorney General in Prosecutori...

In a case of first impression, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled that the attorney general has the authority to override district attorneys in actions brought under Pennsylvania's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. The precedential decision allows the attorney general to resolve lawsuits filed by Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner and Allegheny County DA Stephen Zappala alleging that various opioid manufacturers and distributors engaged in unfair or deceptive practices to disseminate their drugs.

January 29, 2024, 2:04 PM

