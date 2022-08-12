Appeals Court Sends to Arbitration David v. Goliath Suit Bro...

News From Law.com

A state appeals court on Tuesday tossed into arbitration a high-profile lawsuit brought by musician Chapman Roberts against The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and other major theater-industry defendants. In the suit, Roberts, an 80-year-old performer and musician who has won four Grammy Awards, claims that he has never been properly compensated or credited for creating vocal arrangements for the hit Broadway production "Smokey Joe's Café," which is known as Broadway's longest-running musical revue, according to his complaint. His lawsuit has attracted recent media attention in industry publications and elsewhere.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 12, 2022, 9:00 AM