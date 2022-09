News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit vacated a $3.7 million attorney fee award and remanded it with instructions to reconsider the amount in a class action lawsuit brought against BMW over the sale of cars with defective engines. The panel said the plaintiffs firms' summaries of hours worked over the three-year period of the litigation weren't detailed enough, and therefore more documentation is needed to determine the award.

