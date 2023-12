News From Law.com

A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows cannot move charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia to federal court. Meadows was indicted in August along with former President Donald Trump and 17 others on charges that they illegally conspired to keep the Republican incumbent in power despite losing the election to Democrat Joe Biden.

District of Columbia

December 19, 2023, 10:02 AM

nature of claim: /