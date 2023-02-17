Appeals Court Rules Against NYC Correction Dept in FOIL Laws...

News From Law.com

In the continuing legal battles over disclosure of officer-misconduct records after the repeal of a longstanding New York privacy law, a state appeals court on Thursday dealt a blow to government efforts to keep "unsubstantiated" misconduct claims out of the public eye. The Appellate Division, First Department court in Manhattan ruled that the New York City Department of Correction must turn over to the New York Civil Liberties Union, under a Freedom of Information Law request, records that include "unsubstantiated complaints or allegations" leveled against corrections officers, although officers' personal private information should be redacted out.

New York

February 17, 2023, 6:16 PM