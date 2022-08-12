Appeals Court Puts Georgia PSC Elections Back on Ballot | La...

News From Law.com

A federal appeals court ordered that statewide elections for two Georgia public service commissioners be put back on the November ballot, only a week after a federal judge postponed the elections after finding that electing the five commissioners statewide illegally diluted Black votes. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the lower court's order after an appeal by the state, which follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision saying judges shouldn't order changes close to elections.

August 12, 2022, 4:47 PM