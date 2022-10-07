Appeals Court Preserves Injured Truckers Workers Comp, Which...

News From Law.com

New York state officials forced a truck driver for U.S. Concrete to turn back $93,155 in workers' compensation benefits from October 2017 through September 2020 for failing to disclose he self-published four fictional books after his on-the-job injury. But an Albany appeals court declined to dig deeper into the driver's pockets on Thursday, rejecting his employer's request for a discretionary penalty to rescind the worker's partial disability benefit of $802 per week from September 2020 onward.

Insurance

October 07, 2022, 4:17 PM