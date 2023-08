News From Law.com

A California appeals court cleared the way for Los Angeles County to enforce an amendment to its charter requiring a percentage of its revenues to be allocated to community investment and alternatives to incarceration, not law enforcement or prisons. In a ruling Monday, California's Second District Court of Appeal determined that a county may adopt a charter provision that restricts its board of supervisors' discretion over the county's budget.

August 01, 2023, 6:08 PM

