A state appeals court has reversed a Brooklyn Supreme Court's dismissal of a medical malpractice lawsuit against Mount Sinai Hospital, ruling that the trial court "inappropriately relied upon the plaintiff's general delay in prosecuting the action" and that dismissing the suit amounted to as "drastic remedy" only deserved where there 's a clear failure to comply with discovery demands.

Health Care

August 11, 2022, 8:30 AM