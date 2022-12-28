Appeals Court Denies Bid to Halt Iowa Judicial Nominating Pa...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit denied a bid from a conservative nonprofit legal group to halt an Iowa law establishing gender quotas for members of a commission that screens potential state judicial nominees. In an order Tuesday, the court denied Pacific Legal Foundation's emergency motion for a preliminary injunction to block a statute that requires an equal number of men and women commissioners elected to the State Judicial Nominating Commission.

Iowa

December 28, 2022, 12:12 PM