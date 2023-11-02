Appeals Court Critiques PFAS Class That Could Comprise 99% o...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit heard arguments last month in a class action that, depending on future court rulings, could include 99% of Americans exposed to PFAS, a "forever chemical" found in firefighting foam, food packaging and other products. Lawyers handling PFAS class actions are closely watching the case, which seeks medical monitoring and a science panel. The appeal challenges certification of a class of Ohioans—about 11.8 million people—that could expand nationwide.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 02, 2023, 5:20 PM

nature of claim: /