The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit affirmed the dismissal of antitrust claims against Facebook parent company Meta Thursday morning. The dispute, filed by the Federal Trade Commission and nearly every state attorneys general in the nation, alleged that the company's purchase of two other social media platforms amounted to a monopolistic abuse, but the appeals court agreed with the district court in finding that the claims came too late.

April 27, 2023, 3:24 PM

