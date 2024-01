News From Law.com

This morning's Am Law Litigation Daily column recaps a recent presentation by Morrison & Foerster trial lawyer Daralyn Durie about appealing to jurors' sense of what is right. Durie, who is based in San Francisco, said lawyers should be making "an argument for why the jurors should feel good about the decision that they are willing to make if it is a decision in your favor."

California

January 29, 2024, 6:30 AM

