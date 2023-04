News From Law.com

Southern California-inspired activewear brand Vuori has hired Libby Stockstill as its first general counsel. Stockstill joins Vuori—a fast-rising direct-to-consumer startup valued during a 2021 funding round at $4 billion— with almost two decades of legal experience, most recently at footwear manufacturing company Vans, a subsidiary of the VF Corp., where she'd been global general counsel for four years.

April 21, 2023, 2:35 PM

