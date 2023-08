New Suit - Trademark

Wayfair was sued for trademark infringement on Aug. 8 in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Gottlieb Rackman & Reisman on behalf of Apparatus LLC, alleges that the defendant's 'Dharmendr 3' multi-orbed light fixture is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Genuine Cloud Fixture.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06991, Apparatus LLC v. Wayfair LLC.

August 08, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Apparatus LLC

Plaintiffs

Gottlieb Rackman & Reisman, P.C.

defendants

Wayfair LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims