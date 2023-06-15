New Suit - Environmental

Sierra Club, Appalachian Voices and the Center for Biological Diversity sued the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the country’s largest public utility, on Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court over alleged violation of the National Environmental Policy Act. The court case, brought by the Southern Environmental Law Center, contends that TVA committed to replacing its coal-fired Cumberland Fossil Plant with a natural gas plant without properly considering the environmental impacts of the new gas plant compared to renewable alternatives. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00604, Appalachian Voices Center for Biological Diversity et al v. Tennessee Valley Authority.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 15, 2023, 10:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Sierra Club

Appalachian Voices Center for Biological Diversity

Plaintiffs

Southern Environmental Law Center (nashville Office)

Southern Environmental Law Center

defendants

Tennessee Valley Authority

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision