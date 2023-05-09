Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Spitfire Strategies, a woman-owned consulting firm which specializes in advocacy for progressive causes, to District of Columbia District Court. The suit was filed by Woltz & Folkinshteyn on behalf of former Chief Experience Officer Midiala Aponte, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting racial inequities and pay disparities at the company. The case is 1:23-cv-01321, Aponte v. Spitfire Strategies LLC.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

May 09, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Midiala Aponte

defendants

Spitfire Strategies, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA