Sephora was sued Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The court case was filed by Law Offices of William Cafaro on behalf of a longtime store employee who claims that she engaged in manual work and was therefore entitled to weekly wages under the New York Labor Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-02887, Aponte v. Sephora USA, Inc.

April 07, 2023, 9:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Maria Aponte

Law Offices Of William Cafaro

defendants

Sephora USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches